Game review: Sackboy: A Big Adventure, PS5

Art for the platform game Sackboy: A Big Adventure, which is out now on PlayStation 5. Photo / Sony PlayStation.

Let's be honest; platform games aren't the kind of game you pop in when you want to show off the next-gen grunt of your shiny new console.

But don't leap over this one. Because Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a charming, inventive and addictive entry in a genre that's usually dominated by a portly moustachioed plumber.

The game, which is also available on PS4, sees Sackboy breaking free of the Little Big Planet franchise he's led since the PS3 era. This spin-off drops that series focus on level-making and user-generated content to instead run the knitted hero through a more traditional and focused 3D platform game that tasks him with saving Craftworld from a baddie named Vex.

The story's sufficient but it's the sheer inventiveness of the gameplay and its levels that will keep you playing. It's just so much fun, with fantastic design and a lovingly handmade, crafty feel. Truly, the levels are as much fun to look at as they are to run, jump, swing, climb or bash your way through.

That said, the controls can sometimes be a bit woolly and occasionally it can be hard to judge your position. This can be niggly but was never bad enough to see me leaving Craftworld to Vex's nefarious plans.

For the most part, blitzing through the game's bite-sized levels is fairly straightforward and forgiving - although it can get hairy and frantic at times. Achieving a 100 per cent completion score on each will grant a much deeper challenge for completionists, as will hunting down all the secrets and hidden unlockables scattered around.

Put simply, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a joy to play. It's filled with discovery and delight at all the creativity on display.

Game: Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Format: PlayStation 5 and PS4

Rating: G

Verdict: Don't leap over this fun-filled platformer.