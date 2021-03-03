Furious Alec Baldwin blasts speculation about mystery sixth baby with wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin did not like people asking questions about his newborn daughter. Photo / Instagram

Alec Baldwin told followers to "shut the f*** up and mind your own business" after they questioned how the couple had a child five months after their fifth child was born.

The actor was furious after social media followers questioned the couple's baby news.

While his wife Hilaria Baldwin's post did not allow comments, his family photo on Instagram did, and followers used it to ask questions.

One person asked to know "who the mother" is, as they were confused about how she could have given birth so quickly after her previous child.

"She gave birth six months ago. If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was a product of an affair and you've decided to raise it with your wife just say that," the commenter said. "If you don't want to say anything – why don't you both stop constantly posting and begging for clickbait. Just raise your 100 children in private."

Baldwin did not mince his words in his response: "You should shut the f*** up and mind your own business."

In a separate reply, the actor blamed the questions from friends on Americans' behaviour, saying that, as a people, "they're not very smart".

"Because, basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilised world," he wrote.

Social media fans have also pointed out the fact that, back in November, Hilaria said in an interview she wasn't sure whether they would expand the family - going as far as calling the idea "insanity".

"During times of Covid, it very much feels like we're done," she said just over three months ago.

"Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired," she added. "And I feel, just with Covid – it's just insanity," she added.

The Baldwin family was at the centre of a scandal in recent months after Hilaria was accused of grossly exaggerating her Spanish heritage.

A social media user uncovered what they described as her "decade long grift", pointing out the multiple instances where Hilaria claimed to have been born in Spain.

Earlier this month, Hilaria issued an apology on Instagram.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote in the post.