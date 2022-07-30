Johnny Depp's debut art collection sold out within hours earning the actor over $5.8 million. Photo / Getty Images

From pirates to portraits, Johnny Depp proves he is a man of many talents after releasing his debut art collection.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor released his 780-piece print collection at the Castle Fine Art gallery in London this week, and it proved a hit with fans as it sold out "almost immediately".

The Sunday Times reported the huge success of the actor's debut collection resulted in an income of more than £3 million (NZ$5.8m) as fans flocked in the hundreds to purchase a piece.

Depp announced the sale of the "Friends & Heroes" collection with a post on his Instagram account directing fans to the gallery's website, which ultimately caused it to crash.

But despite the technical difficulties, the collection sold out within hours with framed individual images going for £3950 ($6518) and the set of four images selling for £14,950 ($24,672).

Meanwhile, the London-based gallery took to their Instagram account to share behind the scenes moments of Depp creating the prints.

They captioned the post, "The wait is finally over! We're delighted to announce that the latest signing to Castle Fine Art is the critically acclaimed actor, musician, and artist, Johnny Depp. ⁠

⁠

"This exciting new collection, entitled 'Friends & Heroes', is a testament to those he has known well and others who have inspired him as a person."

They later posted a statement on their website with further detail about the collection, "Johnny Depp's collection Friends & Heroes saw him focus on people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person.

"Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him. From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."

The statement also included a personal note from the artist himself, "I've always used art to express my feelings, and to reflect on those who matter most to me, like my family, friends and people I admire," he said, adding, "My paintings surround my life, but I kept them to myself and limited myself. No one should ever limit themselves."

Depp's art collection comes only weeks after his ex-wife, Amber Heard, requested and was denied a mistrial by the judge, who ruled that the verdict in their Virginia defamation trial still stands.

The verdict was revealed by the seven-person jury at the beginning of June with most siding mostly with Depp and awarding him US$15m ($22.5m) in damages.

Heard was awarded US$2m ($3.2m) for one of her defamation countersuit claims.