Mike Hagerty, known for playing Mr Treeger on Friends, died earlier this month. Photo / Supplied

Mike Hagerty, known for playing Mr Treeger on Friends, died earlier this month. Photo / Supplied

Friends actor Mike Hagerty died reportedly from an adverse reaction to a new medicine sending him into a coma.

Sources close to the star told TMZ he was still feeling the effects of a leg infection he contracted in April. Hagerty, 67, was set to start filming the second season of HBO comedy Somebody Somewhere, so he was sent for a hospital check-up, reports the New York Post.

He was reportedly then given a new antibiotic that sent him into a seizure and eventually a coma.

His Somebody Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett shared the news of his death in a social media post on May 7.

She wrote, "With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles."

HBO said in a statement, "We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty.

Hagerty's Somebody Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett broke the news of his death. Photo / Getty Images

"A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett's father in 'Somebody Somewhere' showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Hagerty was perhaps most well known for his role as building superintendent Mr Treeger on long-running sitcom series Friends.

The actor went on to appear in countless TV shows throughout his career, from Boston Legal to Brooklyn 99, Community, CSI, Glee, Gray's Anatomy, Shameless, Seinfeld and many more.