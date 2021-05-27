Friends Reunion: REM's Shiny Happy People almost became the show's theme song

Friends: The Reunion | Official Trailer. Video / HBO

Can you even imagine Friends without the catchy I'll be there for you tune? Well, it almost didn't happen.

R.E.M.'s Shiny Happy People (much like the show Friends, a 90s classic) was almost the theme song for the hit comedy.

An interview with the Rembrandts' Danny Wilde has been circulating on social media again, as excitement builds up for the reunion episode. In it, it is revealed that, before The Rembrandts' tune was chosen, other theme songs were considered, including R.E.M.'s Shiny Happy People.

The Rembrandts play the theme song to Friends, but it almost wasn't the case. Photo / Supplied

In fact, the song opens the pilot episode for the show, named Friends Like Us.

The band reportedly ended up turning down the opportunity to have their song as the theme tune for the show, a move R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe may or may not regret today.

Instead, The Rembrandts' I'll be there for you ended up becoming the iconic song to open every episode of the show.

Natalie Merchant was reportedly also considered for the theme show but it also said to have turned it down.

For The Rembrandts, it ended up turning them into a one-hit wonder - but we don't they mind. The pop duo has reportedly made around $5 million in royalties.