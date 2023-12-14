Fans think they have found a secret detail in this season three episode. Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Courteney Cox Arquette as Monica Geller. Photo / Getty Images

After the heartbreaking death of Matthew Perry, fans have been finding solace in rewatching the iconic 90s series, Friends. Now, they think they’ve unearthed a secret detail revealing a major plot point.

During the long-running series, fans watched on as Chandler Bing (Perry) and Monica Geller’s (Courteney Cox) love slowly blossomed, and felt all the emotions when Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) and Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) dated before breaking up and getting back together again, but fans think there was a detail that proved the two couples were always meant to end up together.

Daily Mail has reported some viewers have taken to social media to share their theories on a moment from the season three episode, The One with the Football, which seemingly alludes to the couple’s futures.

The episode was set during the American holiday of Thanksgiving but largely focused on Ross and Monica’s sibling rivalry and how it was reignited during a game of American football. The group of six friends - which included Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), split into two teams.

While waiting for their Thanksgiving dinner to cook, the friends changed into their active wear with Ross wearing a blue jumper embellished with the Nike tick and Rachel wearing a Nike hat. As for Monica and Chandler, they were both seen wearing clothing with the Giants logo, which has sparked a major fan theory.

Taking to Instagram, one fan posted a photo of the outfits and said: “Look at Rachel’s cap and look at Monica’s T-shirt. Can you understand what I’m trying to say?” suggesting the matching logos were a secret detail planted by the creators to show the two couples will end up together.

Many quickly flocked to the comment section agreeing with the fan with one person writing, “Such a sweet little detail”, another said “Foreshadowing. Amazing”, while one said, “They were meant to be”.

During the episode, Ross and Rachel were together - but they broke up a few episodes later, while Chandler and Monica were yet to ignite their love story.

The cast and crew are yet to reveal whether the small detail was pre-planned or whether it was a simple coincidence.

It comes after Aniston did her first interview since the death of Perry telling Variety her friends was “happy” and “healthy” before he died.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy - that’s all I know. I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she said.







