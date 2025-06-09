Frederick Forsyth published 'The Day of the Jackal' in 1972. Photo / Getty Images

The author Frederick Forsyth has died at the age of 86.

A statement released by his literary agent, Curtis Brown, said that he died at home after a brief illness surrounded by his family.

The British writer, who was one of the youngest ever RAF pilots and a former journalist, published more than 25 books.

His novels, which include The Day of the Jackal, have sold more than 75 million copies.

Forsyth’s agent, Jonathan Lloyd, said: “We mourn the passing of one of the world’s greatest thriller writers.