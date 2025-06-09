“Only a few weeks ago I sat with him as we watched a new and moving documentary of his life – In My Own Words, to be released later this year – and was reminded of an extraordinary life, well lived.”
Lloyd described how the author had used “his gift for languages in German, French and Russian” to become a foreign correspondent in Biafra.
“Appalled at what he saw and using his experience during a stint as a Secret Service agent, he wrote his first and perhaps most famous novel,” Lloyd said.
The novel, The Day of the Jackal, was published in 1972 and propelled Forsyth to the status of a global bestselling author. It has since been adapted into a film and more recently, a TV series starring Eddie Redmayne.
Lloyd said: “He will be greatly missed by his family, his friends, all of us at Curtis Brown and of course his millions of fans around the world – though his books will of course live on forever.”