Frasier returns after 20 years

Kelsey Grammer says Frasier is set to return to television next year. Photo / Getty Images.

US TV show Frasier, an 11-season long hit in the 1990s, will be making a comeback.

The show, which followed the life of Dr Frasier Crane, a psychiatrist who had his own radio show, is still one of the most successful TV shows of all time.

Kelsey Grammer, who played Crane, has confirmed news of the show's revival.

"I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane," he said.

It is not yet known which - if any - of the other cast members will return for the reboot.

Frasier aired all over the globe between 1993 and 2004 and has won 37 Emmy Awards.

CBS Studios president David Stapf said "there has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered".

Frasier was a spinoff series from Cheers, where Dr Frasier Crane was one of the characters.

The show followed his life and his relationships with his father, brother and his housekeeper, among other key characters.

Frasier is not the first 90s show to be making a comeback in 2021. Earlier in the year, it was announced a Sex and the City reboot is also in the works.