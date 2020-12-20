Former US President Barack Obama reveals his favourite music, movies, and TV shows of 2020

Former U.S. President Barack Obama shared his favourite entertainment picks. Photo / Getty Images

Former US President Barack Obama has revealed his favourite entertainment picks for 2020, and the internet is divided over his choices.

Obama shared his favourites on Twitter, compiling his annual lists. His choices had some speculating he had some help selecting what made his top lists.

"Here are some of my favourite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together," he wrote, admitting that his youngest daughter had a hand in helping him curate the list.

His music picks included the Savage remix by Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyonce, Damage by H.E.R., and Franchise by Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

Obama had his usual favourites Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan on the list, but there were a few wild cards too, which users on social media pointed out on Twitter.

"I feel like he just looks up [the] top song of almost every genre and be like 'they'll love me'," A Twitter user wrote.

Here are some of my favorite songs of the year. As usual, I had some valuable consultation from our family music guru, Sasha, to put this together. I hope you find a new song or two to listen to. pic.twitter.com/K1NRPYiSg4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 19, 2020

"Obama listens to Phoebe Bridgers ... not sure what to do with this information," another said. He picked the Grammy-nominated singer songwriter's track Kyoto as one of his favourite songs this year.

"20 people in a conference room made this list," another speculated.

Several also pointed out he had one notable omission from his list - WAP by Cardi B.

But the reaction wasn't all negative, and he was praised by some for his taste.

"This man's playlist is always fire thank u barack," another person said.

"BUMPING MAC AND BAD BUNNY? MY PRESIDENT," a Twitter user posted.

As well as sharing his music picks, Obama shared his favourite movies and TV shows in a separate list posted on Saturday.

His movie picks included Pixar's Soul, which is released on Christmas Day in New Zealand on Disney +, plus Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman.

Obama shared on Twitter: "Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I've expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I've enjoyed this year, regardless of format."

Like everyone else, we were stuck inside a lot this year, and with streaming further blurring the lines between theatrical movies and television features, I’ve expanded the list to include visual storytelling that I’ve enjoyed this year, regardless of format. pic.twitter.com/a8BS8jDkSs — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 18, 2020

His TV picks included critically acclaimed shows like The Queen's Gambit, I May Destroy You and Better Call Saul.

Social media users were a bit kinder about this list.

Wellington-born actor Karl Urban, star of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, thanked Obama for including the show on the list.

Urban wrote: "Humbled & honoured to be in the company of so many brilliant productions, which I've also greatly admired & appreciated through this difficult & challenging year .