Phillip Schofield reportedly received a payout that is equivalent to six months' wages. Photo / Getty Images

Phillip Schofield allegedly received a payout after leaving ITV’s This Morning it has been revealed.

It was announced over the weekend that the former New Zealand TV star had reportedly stepped down from the show amid rumours of a feud between him and his co-host and long time friend Holly Willoughby.

Now, it has been revealed he received a “huge payout” that reportedly makes up at least six months’ worth of wages.

The Sun has reported Schofield – who is said to have consulted his ex-wife and daughters before stepping down with “immediate effect” – received a “golden goodbye” from ITV with a fellow media star now claiming he was fired from the show.

Phillip Schofield has reportedly received a huge payout after leaving This Morning. Photo / ITV

The UK news outlet spoke to a source who said the star received £300,000 ($593,000) for agreeing to the departure, however, he is still said to feel “let down” but the network.

“Phil has been given his This Morning wages for six months — but if that was meant to make him feel better, it’s just not working,” a source said.

“Phil feels he has been shown zero respect and he is devastated by how this has played out. He thinks the way he was forced to step down was so unjust and he feels completely broken by how this situation has been handled.”

As well as a large payout. the former morning show host has reportedly been offered the opportunity to host a primetime show with a source telling The Mirror he may return to Dancing on Ice, The Cube or 5 Gold Rings.

It comes after GB News breakfast show presenter Eamonn Holmes – who is also a former This Morning host – sensationally claimed Schofield was “sacked” from the show.

While appearing on the breakfast show today, Holmes lashed out at his co-host Isabel Webster when she said Schofield was “stepping down”.

'He was sacked. “I’ve decided to step down”... I’m sure you did - here’s your P45 now step down.. they deserve each other.'



Eamonn Holmes reacts to Phillip Schofield stepping down as presenter on This Morning as Lisa Hartle reports live outside TV Centre in West London. pic.twitter.com/t00EG249uS — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 22, 2023

“Oh please just stop this. He was sacked. All this nonsense of ‘I’ve decided to step down’. I’m sure you did - here’s your P45 now step down”, Holmes said while on air before going on to slam the former hosting duo.

“And she says: ‘Oh, the couch will not be the same without him being there’. Well she wanted him not there. So what is she moaning about. They deserve each other I suppose”.

He continued his tirade claiming Willoughby is “being false” and said, “nobody is talking about the elephant in the room”.

“She says ‘I thank him for all his knowledge, experience and humour’. All the things that she didn’t have when she came to the show. Well it’s true! I would call that stabbing in the back.

“I could give you a list of the lack of kindness and lack of awareness from both of them. How they would socialise, and the people around them. You just have to look at my phone, full of people who are glad to see the back of the two of them”.

Willoughby has taken two weeks’ leave following Schofield’s departure with Alison Hammond and Dermont O’Leary taking on the role as interim hosts.

Schofield announced his departure over the weekend with a post on Instagram telling fans he decided to step down with “immediate effect”.

Phillip Schofield with his brother Timothy.

“I’ve always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story,” He wrote in the post. “Throughout my career in TV — including the very difficult last few days — I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me — especially This Morning’s amazing viewers — and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

While it remains unclear exactly what happened behind the scenes, sources claim Schofield and Willoughby – the once close friends – had experienced a breakdown in their friendship.

One source claimed the reason why came down to Schofield not telling Willougby about his brother’s child sexual abuse case in which he was jailed for 12 years last month.

The Mail on Sunday had also revealed earlier in the year that the co-stars’ relationship was under strain after they faced scrutiny for allegedly jumping the lying in state queue to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth in September.