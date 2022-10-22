Josephine Melville appeared in Eastenders during her long career. Photo / BBC

A British actress who has appeared in Eastenders, The Bill and Casualty has died backstage after finishing a theatre performance, with colleagues paying tribute to the star after the “deeply tragic” event.

Josephine Melville, who played Tessa Parker - the girlfriend of Kelvin Carpenter - for eight episodes of EastEnders in 1986, died after coming off stage in Nottingham, where she was appearing in a production of Nine Night.

A medic in the audience rushed to help the accomplished actress, director, producer and writer, but she died at the Nottingham Playhouse after paramedics also battled to save her.

As well as her star turn in Eastenders, the Essex-born actor also appeared in classic British TV dramas The Bill and Casualty.

Nottingham Playhouse cancelled all remaining performances of Nine Night and paid tribute to a “wonderful and well-loved person”.

We are deeply saddened that last night (20 Oct) the actor Josephine Melville, passed away following the performance of Nine Night, our co-production with Leeds Playhouse.

We are deeply saddened that last night (20 Oct) the actor Josephine Melville, passed away following the performance of Nine Night, our co-production with Leeds Playhouse.

Our thoughts and deep condolences are with her family and loved ones.









“We are deeply saddened to announce that last night the actor Josephine Melville, passed away backstage at Nottingham Playhouse following the performance of the play Nine Night, in which she was performing,” the venue said in a statement.

“Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them.”





Nottingham Playhouse’s chief executive Stephanie Sirr sent her “love and condolences” to Melville’s family and friends.

“On a deeply tragic and extremely difficult evening we want to pay tribute to the company of Nine Night and to the whole Nottingham Playhouse team who managed the situation with empathy and professionalism,” she said.

Fellow actor Adjoah Andoh, who also appeared in EastEnders wrote: “Ach…I’m so shocked. A wonderful actress. Amazing comic timing.

“Part of a community of artists who understood the power of black stories. All blessings & condolences to the family. Full of light, rest in your power Jo.”

Nine Night cast member Andrea Davy said: “Such a pleasure and honour to work with you Josephine. RIP.

“Our Nine Night family is lost without you.”



