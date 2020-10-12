Former Bond girl Margaret Nolan has died aged 76

Margaret Nolan as the masseuse Dink with Sean Connery as James Bond in Goldfinger. Photo / Supplied

Margaret Nolan has died aged 76.

The former Bond girl, who was best known for her appearances in 1964 movies 'Goldfinger' and The Beatles film 'A Hard Day's Night', passed away on October 5th, her son Oscar Deeks has confirmed.

Film director Edgar Wright took to Twitter to pay tribute to Margaret - who starred as suave spy James Bond's masseuse Dink in 'Goldfinger', and danced in gold during the end credits of the motion picture - after he worked with her just last year, when she starred in his forthcoming psychological horror film 'Last Night In Soho'.

It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/YaEaWDmLt2 — edgarwright (@edgarwright) October 11, 2020

He wrote: "It's my sad duty to report that actress and artist, the magnificent Margaret Nolan has passed away. She was the middle of Venn diagram of everything cool in the 60's; having appeared with the Beatles, been beyond iconic in Bond and been part of the Carry On cast too."

"She was the gold-painted model in the iconic Goldfinger title sequence and poster (she also played Dink in the movie), she appeared in the classic A Hard Day's Night, Carry On Girls, No Sex Please We're British & many others, frequently sending up her own glamourpuss image."

"She also appeared in five Spike Milligan Q series, Steptoe & Son, The Likely Lads, Morecambe & Wise and The Sweeney. She became deeply involved in political theatre and more recently created visual art; deconstructed her own glamour modelling in a series of photomontages."

"I worked with her last year as she plays a small role in Last Night In Soho. She was so funny, sharp and, as you might imagine, full of the most amazing stories. I'm so glad I got to know her. My heart goes out to her family and all that loved her. She will be much missed."

What's more, Margaret was known for appearing in several 'Carry On' films.

She first starred in 1965's 'Carry On Cowboy', and also appeared in 'Carry On Henry' and 'Carry On Matron', among others.

Margaret appeared as the gold body for the 'Goldfinger' advertisements, and starred as a girl at the casino in 'A Hard Day's Night', which featured all four Beatles, John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr.

After 'Goldfinger', she posed for Playboy, and starred in several other movies, such as 'Ferry Cross the Mersey' and 'No Sex Please, We're British'.