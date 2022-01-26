Former TV host Andrew O'Keefe has been arrested and is being interviewed by police over an alleged assault incident in Sydney. Photo / Channel 7

Former host of The Chase Australia TV show, Andrew O'Keefe, has been arrested over the alleged assault of a woman.

The violent incident allegedly took place at an apartment in Kent St, Sydney, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the ex-White Ribbon ambassador allegedly grabbed a 38-year-old woman by the throat, pushed her to the ground and punched her.

"A verbal argument ensued between the pair, before the man allegedly assaulted the woman – grabbing her by the throat, pushing her to the ground and punching her," a spokesperson said.

"The man allegedly assaulted the woman a second time – punching and kicking her – before she left the unit."

Police were told of what happened the following day and Sydney City Police Area Command officers opened an investigation.

The 50-year-old was arrested early on Thursday morning at Kent St in Sydney, where he is expected to be charged.

He is expected to appear in court later on Thursday.

O'Keefe was the co-host of Weekend Sunrise from 2005 to 2017 when he announced his resignation as co-host of Weekend Sunrise after 12 years with the show.

He also had roles hosting Deal or No Deal and The Chase Australia.

However, O'Keefe's contract with the Seven Network expired at the end of 2020 and was replaced by Larry Emdur for The Chase Australia.