Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer.

Florence Pugh has revealed a behind-the-scenes Oppenheimer fact “no one” knows about.

The 28-year-old actress opened up about an uncomfortable moment that occurred while shooting a sex scene for the film during a panel discussion with her co-stars Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt.

Recalling one of the controversial sex scenes between her character Jean Tatlock and Murphy’s J. Robert Oppenheimer, the British actress said they were left idle and completely naked on-set after a technical difficulty saw a camera stop working.

“In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did,” Pugh told Jamie Dornan, who was serving as a moderator at the panel. “Our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing.”

Florence Pugh in a scene from Oppenheimer.

Continuing on to tell the story, Pugh said: “Cillian and I are in this room together. It’s a closed set, so we’re both holding our bodies like this,” the actress said while demonstrating holding her hands over her body to conceal herself.

“I’m like, ‘Well, this is my moment to learn’. ‘So tell me, what’s wrong with this camera?’” she told the laughing crowd, adding, “You just make your moments. I’m like, ‘What’s going on with the shutter here, buddy?’”

Oppenheimer came under criticism for including sex scenes, with some countries choosing to censor Pugh’s naked body.

A screenshot of a certain scene began circulating on social media after the movie’s July release in which Pugh, who originally sat topless in a hotel room chair while she and the physicist have a conversation about their affair, instead appears to be wearing a CGI-created black dress.

The censored shot of Florence Pugh in Oppenhiemer.

This censored version was released in places such as the Middle East and India.

According to Variety, it is not unusual for films to receive edits in more conservative countries. If they don’t receive edits, they risk being banned from the market, as seen with recent Disney films West Side Story and Eternals, when Disney refused to edit out the LGBTQIA+ characters for Middle Eastern audiences.

It comes after news Oppenheimer has been nominated for a total of 13 Academy awards, including a nod for Emily Blunt, who landed her first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Murphy also received his first nomination for Best Actor.