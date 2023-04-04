Christine McVie, second from right, poses with, from left, Mike Campbell, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood in 2019. Photo / AP

Christine McVie died of a massive stroke, it’s finally been confirmed.

The beloved Fleetwood Mac keyboardist died last November aged 79, and it’s now been revealed her death was caused by a stroke brought on by an aggressive form of cancer, reports the New York Post.

Her death certificate reveals she had been diagnosed with a “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”, with the cancer spreading through her body without a clear source.

Christine McVie died in 2022 at the age of 79. Photo / AP

McVie officially died of an “ischaemic stroke”, with cancer as the secondary cause. An ischaemic stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is slowed or interrupted, stopping brain tissue from getting nutrients and oxygen and causing cells to die “in minutes”, according to the Mayo Clinic.

The musician was unmarried at the time of her death and had no children, leaving her brother and his children as sole heirs to her estate of more than $50 million ($80m). Several charities were also named in her will.

The band’s official Twitter account said after her death: “There are no words to describe the sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

Her family wrote on Instagram: “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness.”

McVie’s Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks shared a heartfelt tribute to her friend, writing, “I didn’t even know she was ill ... until late Saturday night.

“I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.

“I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day,” she continued, before writing out the lyrics to Haim’s 2019 song Hallelujah: “I had a best friend but she has come to pass / One I wish I could see now / You always remind me that memories will last / These arms reach out.”

Nicks added, “See you on the other side, my love. Don’t forget me – Always, Stevie.”

McVie joined the band in 1970, three years after the group formed with Nicks, drummer Mick Fleetwood, guitarist Lindsey Buckingham and McVie’s ex-husband, bass guitarist John Graham McVie.

They were married from 1968 to 1976, with McVie then marrying keyboardist and songwriter Eddy Quintela from 1986 to 2003.

McVie left the band in 1998, returning in 2014 after being absent for 15 years.



