“I love being a wife, and I love my husband so much,” Brooke also told People.

The wedding marked a change of plans for the couple, who originally intended to host a larger celebration with friends and family.

Ally Brooke has tied the knot with long-time partner Will Bracey. Photo / Getty Images

“The whole time I had envisioned a big wedding,” Brooke said, adding: “We both would’ve loved our fam there and some friends, but I’m forever grateful and glad that we did it that way because it could not have been more intimate and more incredible.”

Brooke wore a gown by Lee Petra Grebenau for the ceremony, organised with the help of Kelsey Events, which the couple brought on in August 2024 to organise their nuptials.

It included personal touches such as floral arrangements and a live violin performance of Kari Jobe’s Holy Spirit as Brooke walked down the aisle.

As their officiant, the couple selected Judah Smith, whom they first met more than a decade ago in Guadalajara, Mexico.

“We met him randomly 10 plus years ago in a hotel lobby with the Fifth Harmony girls,” Bracey said.

Brooke added: “Even before we got engaged, I dreamed of having him as our pastor to do the ceremony. His words were powerful over us, and it was unforgettable. We were all sobbing.”

The pair exchanged both traditional and personalised vows, which Brooke said she spent the night before the ceremony writing.

“I basically stayed up the whole night writing my vows,” she said, adding: “Then, in the morning, I tweaked a word or two.”

Weeks before the ceremony, the couple informed their families of their plans to elope.

Brooke said: “Everybody was supportive, and they were thrilled for us.

“They were like, ‘Look, if you want it to be just you, it should be just you.’” Bracey added: “We’ll do something soon with them this fall with all the families, but we wanted to do this, and [I’m] so glad we did.”

The couple first met when Bracey was working as the tour manager for Fifth Harmony.

They are now planning a honeymoon for the summer and have discussed starting a family.

Brooke said about the prospect of her and Bracey having children: “We both have a timeline, but not immediately.”