Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke marries Will Bracey in intimate Los Angeles ceremony

Bang Showbiz
3 mins to read

After a big change in their wedding plans, singer Ally Brooke has got married to her longtime partner Will Bracey. Photo / Bang Showbiz

After a big change in their wedding plans, singer Ally Brooke has got married to her longtime partner Will Bracey. Photo / Bang Showbiz

Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke has married her long-time partner in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old, best known for her time with girl group Fifth Harmony, tied the knot with Will Bracey, 38, in an intimate ceremony at the Hotel Bel-Air on May 3, People reported.

The magazine carried exclusive

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment