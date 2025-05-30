“I love being a wife, and I love my husband so much,” Brooke also told People.
The wedding marked a change of plans for the couple, who originally intended to host a larger celebration with friends and family.
“The whole time I had envisioned a big wedding,” Brooke said, adding: “We both would’ve loved our fam there and some friends, but I’m forever grateful and glad that we did it that way because it could not have been more intimate and more incredible.”
Brooke added: “Even before we got engaged, I dreamed of having him as our pastor to do the ceremony. His words were powerful over us, and it was unforgettable. We were all sobbing.”
The pair exchanged both traditional and personalised vows, which Brooke said she spent the night before the ceremony writing.
“I basically stayed up the whole night writing my vows,” she said, adding: “Then, in the morning, I tweaked a word or two.”
Weeks before the ceremony, the couple informed their families of their plans to elope.
Brooke said: “Everybody was supportive, and they were thrilled for us.
“They were like, ‘Look, if you want it to be just you, it should be just you.’” Bracey added: “We’ll do something soon with them this fall with all the families, but we wanted to do this, and [I’m] so glad we did.”