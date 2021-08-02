Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter dies, mother confirms

Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter has died. Photo / Getty Images

Rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter Lauren Maxwell has died.

Lauren Maxwell's mother Turquoise Miami posted the sad news on Instagram:

"This is my amazing, beautiful, funny, vibrant, loving, talented, smart and hard-headed princess mermaid Aquarius.

"If you see this post scrolling by with her comment or just say to yourself 'I love you LAUREN' because they say that souls can feel your love #rip."

It is not clear how and when the young girl died, multiple outlets say. She was one of the rapper's six children.

Fetty Wap is best known for his 2015 hit Trap Queen.

The rapper has yet to publically comment on his daughter's death but dedicated his set at Miami's Rolling Loud festival last week to her.

"LoLo daddy did that s*** for you last night baby girl," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

In the wake of the news, the rapper's sweet Fathers' Day post resurfaced.

"Pieces of my heart," he wrote, sharing pictures of his children. "It's them over anything or anybody.

The rapper is private about his family life, so little is known about his relationship with his children, The Sun reports.