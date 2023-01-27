Fatboy Slim's Napier show has been cancelled. Photo / Xavi Torrent

Fatboy Slim’s Napier show tonight has been cancelled due to the severe weather battering the North Island, with his Auckland show scheduled for Sunday also in doubt.

According to a press release sent out this morning, promoter Endeavour Live has made the call to can the event - just one of several shows that could be affected over Auckland Anniversary Weekend.

“Due to the current weather event affecting Napier and the impact this has had on the festival site and its surrounds, Endeavour Live announce the cancellation of the Fatboy Slim Concert set for Tremain Park tonight,” the announcement read.

Ticket holders will get a full refund.

“Endeavour Live encourage all ticket holders to stay safe and follow the advice from the relevant authorities.”

The legendary DJ is due to play Auckland’s Victoria Park tomorrow, with no word yet on whether the show will go ahead.

The New Zealand tour was first announced in October 2022, with a string of shows across the country set to kick off with a performance in Christchurch last night.

The last time the musician and producer toured Aotearoa was in 2019. He returns with a slew of outdoor shows this summer including stops in Wellington, Queenstown and Taupō.

Thousands of Kiwi fans who have been counting down the days till his return are hoping to get the chance to hear the pioneer of dance music play his hits live from “Right Here, Right Now” to “Praise You” and “The Rockafeller Skank”.

It comes after Elton John’s first Auckland show was cancelled at the last minute on Friday night.

Concertgoers battled flash flooding to get out of Mt Smart Stadium as a state of emergency was declared in the city.

Fatboy Slim New Zealand remaining tour dates:

Sunday, January 29 - Victoria Park, Auckland

Friday, February 3 - Anderson Park, Wellington

Saturday, February 4 - Gibbston Valley, Queenstown

Sunday, February 5 - Taupō Amphitheatre, Taupō