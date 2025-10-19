“It’s important for us to honour the intentions we had with Mu and playing this album live is part of that,” lead vocalist Dallas Tamaira said.

Lead singer Dallas Tamaira says the tour honours the intentions the band shared with their late founder Chris "Mu" Faiumu. Photo / Fat Freddy's Drop

Celebrating 21 years since the release of their debut studio album Based On A True Story, Fat Freddy’s Drop will begin the tour’s New Zealand leg where it all began – in Wellington.

The band will perform two shows in the capital in May 2026, followed by back-to-back performances in Christchurch and a final two concerts in Auckland.

Established in 1999, Fat Freddy’s Drop are a hallmark of contemporary New Zealand music. Their domestic star power extends all the way to Europe and the UK, where they have toured annually for the best part of 20 years.

The Wandering Eye composers are particularly noted for their fervent live recitals, having built up a uniquely audience-tested repertoire over their first six years together that culminated in the release of Based on a True Story in 2005.

Based on a True Story picked up Best Album and Best Aotearoa Roots Album at the New Zealand Music Awards that year, with the band simultaneously crowned Best Group and earning the People’s Choice Award.

Fat Freddy's Drop will play six New Zealand shows in May 2026 as part of their global 21st anniversary tour for the 2005 album Based on a True Story.

In announcing the anniversary tour, saxophonist Scott Towers said the album’s success “was the springboard for what has been an incredible journey together”.

“We want to pay tribute to the music, to Mu and the band he established,” he added.

Fat Freddy’s Drop have played over 1000 gigs and sold more than 500,000 albums throughout their 26-year tenure.

Fat Freddy’s Drop: Based on a True Story 21st Anniversary Tour

New Zealand dates:

Wellington (Michael Fowler Centre) – May 1 and May 2

Christchurch (Town Hall) – May 9 and May 10

Auckland (Town Hall) – May 15 and May 16

Pre-sale will start on October 22 via Ticketmaster, with general tickets on sale from 10am on October 28.

Tom Rose is an Auckland-based journalist who covers breaking news, specialising in lifestyle, entertainment and travel. He joined the Herald in 2023.

