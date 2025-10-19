Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Fat Freddy’s Drop announce 2026 world tour dedicated to Chris ‘Mu’ Faiumu

Tom Rose
Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Chief Lifestyle and Entertainment reporter Jenni Mortimer brings the week’s biggest entertainment stories.

Fat Freddy’s Drop are forging ahead with a long-planned tour next year, honouring the wishes of their late founding member, Christopher Ta’aloga Faiumu.

The legendary Kiwi band have announced their return to the stage in 2026 for a series of 51 shows across Aotearoa, Australia, Europe and the UK.

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save