Fat Freddy’s Drop are forging ahead with a long-planned tour next year, honouring the wishes of their late founding member, Christopher Ta’aloga Faiumu.
The legendary Kiwi band have announced their return to the stage in 2026 for a series of 51 shows across Aotearoa, Australia, Europe and the UK.
Thetour will mark the band’s first live performances since the death of Faiumu, the band’s founder and long-time member, also known as “DJ Mu” or “DJ Fitchie”. Six exclusive dates have been set aside for fans here in New Zealand.
Faiumu died unexpectedly in July at just 57. Band members later penned that the “tears flowed on receiving word that your journey had taken you to the heavens” and lauded the “star by which we navigated across the sea”.
The decision to continue their upcoming tour was made unanimously by the group, partly as a way to pay tribute to Faiumu’s decades-long service and to thank their global fanbase for supporting them over the years.
Established in 1999, Fat Freddy’s Drop are a hallmark of contemporary New Zealand music. Their domestic star power extends all the way to Europe and the UK, where they have toured annually for the best part of 20 years.
The Wandering Eye composers are particularly noted for their fervent live recitals, having built up a uniquely audience-tested repertoire over their first six years together that culminated in the release of Based on a True Story in 2005.
Based on a True Story picked up Best Album and Best Aotearoa Roots Album at the New Zealand Music Awards that year, with the band simultaneously crowned Best Group and earning the People’s Choice Award.
In announcing the anniversary tour, saxophonist Scott Towers said the album’s success “was the springboard for what has been an incredible journey together”.
“We want to pay tribute to the music, to Mu and the band he established,” he added.
Fat Freddy’s Drop have played over 1000 gigs and sold more than 500,000 albums throughout their 26-year tenure.
Fat Freddy’s Drop: Based on a True Story 21st Anniversary Tour
New Zealand dates:
Wellington (Michael Fowler Centre) – May 1 and May 2