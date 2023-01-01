Jason Momoa didn't always sport such a rugged look. Photo / Getty Images

Jason Momoa didn't always sport such a rugged look. Photo / Getty Images

Hunky actor Jason Momoa has won a legion of devotees for his wild, rugged good looks — but his fans have been left shocked after a photo was unearthed of the Aquaman star as a fresh-faced 20-year-old.

Celebrity site notskinnybutnotfat shared a throwback picture of the 43-year-old Hawaiian star wearing red boardies and pulling a ‘shaka’ gesture, showing off a toned, lean physique and a winning smile on freshly-shaven face.

No sign of his trademark flowing locks or shaggy beard, the youthful look won fans over.

“In love with him at every age,” one wrote.

“I kind of want him to cut his hair and shave his beard now,” another said.

“From ‘boy next door’ to ‘hey daddy’,” one thirsty fan joked.

“Imagine being insanely attractive your entire life,” another comment read.

Momoa, who has said he feels a deep connection to Aotearoa, has been in the country filming his new series Chief of War, a Hawaiian historical epic that sees him take the role of Kai’iana.

The series is based on the true story of a warrior chief caught up in the colonisation of Hawaii in the late 1700s and will be told from an indigenous point of view, reflecting Momoa’s passion for his Polynesian heritage.

In an earlier post on social media, Momoa said he’d been drawn to New Zealand ever since seeing pictures of the country as a young child.

According to family tradition, his ancestors had travelled from Hawaii to Aotearoa and back nine generations ago — which explained his sense of connection.

“It’s the only place on Earth I’ve set foot and felt this is exactly where I’m from,” he said.

His commitment to native Hawaiian causes included taking part in protests against the construction of a giant telescope atop the sacred mountain Mauna Kea.

