Fans go wild for Selena Gomez in untouched swimsuit pictures

Selena Gomez recently spoke about her 2015 Met Gala experience. Photo / La Mariette

Selena Gomez is bucking the trend and saying no to edited bikini pictures.

For her latest bikini and swimsuit photoshoot, Gomez appears to be completely unedited and Photoshop-free.

Sharing a body-confident caption alongside her images on Instagram, Gomez wrote, "So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends' endeavours. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today!"

"What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I do," she said.

Many of Gomez's 242 million followers praised the star for posing without any retouching and embracing her natural self.

The images showed her wearing the psychedelic range of bikinis and one-piece swimsuits.

One fan called the star a role model, "She doesn't know how much it means to us that she's showing her stunning natural body … a truly role model."

Another fan said how happy they were to see a real body, "All I have to say is I'm soooo freaking happy you guys showcased what a Real body looks like. Like her whole body is real and curvy and gorgeous and I'm honestly JEALOUS!!!"

The praise continued over on Twitter too with fans getting behind the singer's unedited look.

Seeing Selena Gomez stomach & body WITHOUT PHOTOSHOP is🔥 Natural is Beautiful https://t.co/fEIr7ErapQ — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) July 3, 2021

The bikini pictures Selena Gomez just posted made me feel so much relief I feel so much better about my body 😭😭😭 — emelyn ☁️ (@emelyncwalsh) July 3, 2021

@selenagomez makes me wanna rock a bikini curves and all!!! Love her so much! — Jasmin Moon🌛🌕🌜 (@MakeupByMoon) July 7, 2021

@selenagomez bikini pics are giving me extreme body confidence I didn’t know I could be given ❤️ — chatterbox (@bexarcurimusic) July 6, 2021

I’m not a huge Selena Gomez fan but these pics healed something in my soul. More of this body type in bikinis!!! pic.twitter.com/hy3VxEAtwa — Y.M., Esq. (@thursday_grl) July 7, 2021

Speaking about her body, in a recent video with Vogue, Gomez spoke about the pressure she feels to keep her teenage body. "I fluctuate a lot with my weight," she said. Talking about the 2015 Met Gala she shared, "I remember this night specifically … I didn't feel good about my body."

Selena Gomez recently spoke about her 2015 Met Gala experience. Photo / La Mariette

She then added that changing the Met Gala dress to fit her, rather than trying to change herself to fit the dress, was a moment of realisation.

"So what was really amazing was that I actually got a chance to work on the dress that fit my body … We came together and built something really beautiful, something that fit me really well. That was one of the moments where I was like, 'I don't have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore because I'm not'."