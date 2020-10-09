Fans, friends, family pay tribute to late Beatle John Lennon on 80th birthday

Musician John Lennon and his wife, Yoko Ono, in 1969. Photo / AP

Family, friends, fans and fellow band members have paid tribute to the late John Lennon on what would have been the Beatles legend's 80th birthday.

Fellow Beatles band members Ringo Star and Paul McCartney wished the singer songwriter a happy birthday on Twitter.

Yoko Ono shared a photo of the two of them holding hands with their son, Sean Lennon.

I love this picture, it reminds me of the bond between us. Happy 80th John. Love Paul#JohnLennon #LENNON80 pic.twitter.com/ePrHqvZxVB — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) October 9, 2020

John would’ve been 80 today I send you peace and love I still miss you man peace and love to Yoko and Sean.😎✌️🌟❤️☮️ pic.twitter.com/wQzM884pzT — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) September 9, 2020

Celebrate John Lennon’s 80th birthday and

→ GIMME SOME 𝗧𝗥𝗨𝗧𝗛.

Get the new Snapchat filter here:https://t.co/G8S8JeMFqT

And don’t forget to add the hashtag #GIMMESOMETRUTH. pic.twitter.com/XLDy35Nsw2 — John Lennon (@johnlennon) October 4, 2020

The Empire State Building will light up SKY BLUE - with a white peace sign in the mast - tonight at sunset for John Lennon's 80th birthday. pic.twitter.com/m0YWI5jDYm — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) October 8, 2020

Sean Lennon shares his birthday with his father, and has turned 45 this year.

The Empire State Building was lit up with a peace sign in tribute to the Beatles legend.

John Lennon was born in Liverpool England in 1940 and was assassinated on December 8, 1980.