Fans, friends, family pay tribute to late Beatle John Lennon on 80th birthday

Family, friends, fans and fellow band members have paid tribute to the late John Lennon on what would have been the Beatles legend's 80th birthday.
Fellow Beatles band members Ringo Star and Paul McCartney wished the singer songwriter a happy birthday on Twitter.
Yoko Ono shared a photo of the two of them holding hands with their son, Sean Lennon.
Sean Lennon shares his birthday with his father, and has turned 45 this year.
The Empire State Building was lit up with a peace sign in tribute to the Beatles legend.
John Lennon was born in Liverpool England in 1940 and was assassinated on December 8, 1980.