Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fans criticise Will Smith for AI-generated crowd in tour video

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Will Smith is being accused of falsifying the crowds at his comeback tour after releasing a promotional video that is partially AI-generated.

According to the US Sun, Smith used several AI clips to advertise his continuing Based on a True Story Summer Tour, the first solo tour of his career.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save