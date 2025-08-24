NZ Herald Morning News Update | Muriwai dune collapse. Protests in Tel Aviv over famine in Gaza. Alert over man propositioning teens in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Will Smith is being accused of falsifying the crowds at his comeback tour after releasing a promotional video that is partially AI-generated.

According to the US Sun, Smith used several AI clips to advertise his continuing Based on a True Story Summer Tour, the first solo tour of his career.

The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air posted the video to his Instagram with the caption “my favourite part of tour is seeing you all up close”.

In the clip, the crowd can be seen responding emotionally to the singer’s performances, with one even raising a banner that claims Smith helped him “survive cancer”.

But fans noticed some of the faces in the crowd seemed to melt into each other, suggesting the adoring fans are just a computer render.