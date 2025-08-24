Comments on social media have been quick to criticise Smith for the clip, one writing that he was “tragic” and “used to be cool”.
Another said the reel was “equal parts embarrassing as it is hilarious”.
The Men in Black actor has been embroiled in various controversies in the last few years, his relationship with estranged wife Jada Pinkett-Smith at the centre of many of them.
At the 2022 Oscars, he slapped comic Chris Rock for joking about Pinkett-Smith’s baldness, famously declaring “keep my wife’s name out of your mouth” - despite the pair’s apparent separation.
In March, Smith and Spanish singer India Martínez shared a kiss onstage while promoting their new single, raising further questions about the status of his marriage.
He will continue to tour his new album until September, with international dates across Europe and the United Kingdom.