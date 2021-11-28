Fan snaps selfie with Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on what 'looked like a date'

Barewijk told People that the breakfast meet-up between Kardashian and Davidson definitely "looked like a date". Photo / Instagram

Barewijk told People that the breakfast meet-up between Kardashian and Davidson definitely "looked like a date". Photo / Instagram

Tourist and Dutch music journalist, Paul Barewijk, was enjoying breakfast with his mother when he looked over and spotted comedian, Pete Davidson, sitting at a nearby table. Noting that Davidson was with a woman, Barewijk looked closer and realised it was Kim Kardashian.

Barewijk and his mother spotted the rumoured couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday. Being a fan of Davidson, Barewijk approached the couple and requested a photograph with them.

Recalling the chance brush with fame, Barewijk told People: "All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson. I talked further with my mom and then I thought, 'Who is he talking with?' Because I know the latest dating rumours. And so, it was Kim Kardashian!

"I asked her for a photo. She said, 'Okay, sure', and I asked Pete to take the photo. So he did. We took two photos. I told him that people in The Netherlands like him because of SNL, so.. selfie? He took it!"

Barewijk told People: "All of the sudden I looked to my right and saw Pete Davidson. Photo / Instagram

The photos, shared to Barewijk's personal Instagram show Kim doing the peace sign alongside the fan and Davidson also busted out a peace sign in his selfie with Barewijk.

"They looked happy, sat close to each other and walked away together," Barewijk shared with PEOPLE. "It looked like a date to me," he stated.

A source confirmed to E! News last week that the reality star, 41, and the Saturday Night Live star, 28, are now officially dating and while Kardashian is purportedly trying to "not make a big deal" about the relationship, neither of them are seeing other people.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has known Davidson for years, but they reconnected when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October this year. The pair portrayed Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch during which they shared a kiss on the magic carpet.