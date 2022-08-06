A representative says Anne Heche is in a stable condition a day after crashing her car into a house. Photo / AP

Eyewitnesses to Anne Heche's car accident have revealed new details about what happened at the scene.

Heche is in hospital in a stable condition, a representative told People, one day after her speeding car crashed into a home in Mar Vista, Los Angeles, and burst into flames. It took nearly 60 firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire.

One of the witnesses to the crash, Lynne Bernstein, told Fox News Digital he and his wife saw Heche's car travel down their street at a "high rate of speed" before it crashed moments later.

Bernstein described the crash scene as "horrific", adding he tried to help Heche out of her burning Mini Cooper.

"[But] the smoke was just getting way too intense; we could hardly breathe. The smoke was making it difficult to see," he said.

Bernstein said Heche was conscious at the time, but he wasn't sure how "coherent" she was.

The actor was eventually transported to hospital in a critical condition with burn injuries.

A "bad day"

Page Six reports Heche had joked about drinking vodka with wine chasers in a podcast episode that was published on the same day as her accident. It's not known when the podcast, which has since been deleted, was recorded.

Heche reportedly spoke of having a "very bad day" during a podcast episode published the same day as her accident. Photo / AP

Heche reportedly spoke of having a "very bad day" during the episode.

"Sometimes days just suck and I don't know if you ever have them, but you know some days, Mama says, just gonna be like this. Some days there's those no good, very bad days."

Heche came to prominence in the 1990s, starring in several high-profile movies, including Donnie Brasco, Volcano, and Six Days, Seven Nights.

She famously dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000 and was briefly hospitalised following their split, when she knocked on a stranger's door near Fresno, California, and appeared disoriented.

Heche has previously spoken of her mental health struggles, stemming from an abusive childhood.