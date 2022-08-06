Anne Heche has been hospitalised with severe burns. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Anne Heche has been left severely burned and intubated in hospital after a fiery car crash.

The Vanished actress, 53, was reportedly driving her blue Mini Cooper on a suburban street in Los Angeles around noon on Friday (local time) when she smashed into the garage of an apartment complex.

According to TMZ, witnesses tried to help Heche out of the vehicle, but she allegedly backed up and drove off before crashing into another home where her car became "engulfed" in flames.

Aerial shots of video from the accident show smoke billowing out of the home in which she crashed into.

Sources told TMZ Heche is intubated in the hospital, but "expected to live".

One added: "Her condition prevents doctors from performing any tests to determine if she was driving under the influence of alcohol."

Famed for her high-profile romance with Ellen DeGeneres in the 1990s, Heche has spoken openly about her previous battle with substance abuse.

She told ABC News in 2020: "I drank. I smoked. I did drugs. I had sex with people. I did anything I could to get the shame out of my life."

She added her hedonism was a result of her painful childhood that stemmed from being sexually abused by her father, Donald Heche.

Anne added: "I'm not crazy. But it's a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me."