Eurovision 2021: Italian winner's shocking on-camera act puzzles viewers. Video / BBC

Italy has been crowned this year's Eurovision winner, with a rocking performance by Maneskin, with their song "Zitti E Buoni".

It was the first time since 2006 that a band - rather than a solo act - won this contest.

The performance on stage was nothing compared to what happened during one of the moments the Italian band was on screen.

As the camera zoomed in on the Italian team, the one of the band members appears to snort a line of coke, according to numerous Twitter users.

The short clip has gone viral on social media, with people puzzled about what exactly they were watching, on live TV.

Right so you’re pitching this talent show to US television executives and you’re like right well every country in Europe performs a song and everyone votes on weird geopolitical differences and the winner does this on camera. https://t.co/TqOWtqq46f — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) May 22, 2021

when ur band mates have jus been caught doing coke in 4k on live telly in front of millions risking italy’s disqualification #Eurovision #Eurovision2021 pic.twitter.com/02BvtbaTZF — 🌬 (@vanillakunty) May 22, 2021

Err is this bloke doing coke live on BBC? #Eurovision pic.twitter.com/s4LUkJ2L7q — D⚡️ (@MrsLonelyTown) May 22, 2021

Other Twitter users believed the act could be far more innocent than first presumed.

"Watching it back, it looks like he's looking at a phone without glasses on," one person said, posting a video of the BBC coverage of the segment.

Watching it back, it looks like he's looking at a phone without glasses on! pic.twitter.com/6M46jmMPNe — The Ident Gallery (@theidentgallery) May 22, 2021

It's not even the only controversial moment of the 65th Eurovision Song Contest final, which took place in Rotterdam this morning (NZ time).

The UK's James Newman finished at the bottom with a grand total of zero points. While this is not the first time this has happened to the UK, it is the first time they have received zero points from both the professional jury and the wider public of Europe.

Controversies aside, Italy will host the Eurovision in 2022.