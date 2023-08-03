Cloud was seen out with friends just days before he died. Photo / Instagram

Angus Cloud, who rose to fame in his role as Fezco in HBO drama Euphoria, passed away on Monday at the age of 25.

Just a few days before his shock death, the actor was photographed at an event with his pals and seemed to be in good spirits, according to his friends.

Cloud was spotted on Friday at rap band MacArthur Maze’s album launch party. The star was seen smiling with his mates and the group’s photographer, Josh Kennedy, according to New York Post.

Cloud’s friends told the Sun he was at the party “for a few hours and did not show any sign of a personal struggle”.

“We grew up together. It’s been tough today. Friday, that was the last day I saw him, he came to our record release party,” Kennedy shared with the publisher.

“He was happy, very happy to be home. He was in Ireland for a while - we spoke about his dad recently. He was sad about it, but he seemed to be doing okay.”

Cloud’s father, Conor Hickey, passed away recently after a short battle with cancer.

“I don’t even think he drank [at the event], I didn’t see him drinking, but I don’t know, I was working taking photographs,” Kennedy said.

He revealed that there was nothing out of the blue regarding Cloud’s behaviour. The actor spent the night taking pictures with his fans and laughing.

The photographer was brought to tears, admitting he “felt sick” to learn of his friend’s untimely death, and said the feeling of loss was “so new to him”.

Cloud’s death was confirmed in a statement issued to TMZ by his family.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” the family said. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

They continued: “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

His family have asked for privacy after the tragic death of the young actor, adding: “We hope the world remembers him for his humour, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

