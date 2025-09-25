Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Emma Watson says she remains grateful to Harry Potter author JK Rowling despite rift

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Emma Watson and JK Rowling have fallen out after the author was labelled a transphobe. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Watson and JK Rowling have fallen out after the author was labelled a transphobe. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Watson says she is grateful to Harry Potter author JK Rowling despite the ongoing rift between the pair over their opposing views on gender identity.

Watson publicly denounced Rowling’s positions on transgender issues in 2020, leading to the breakdown of their relationship.

Appearing on podcast On Purpose with Jay , Watson said “there’s just no world” in which she could cancel the author out.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save