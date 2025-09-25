Emma Watson and JK Rowling have fallen out after the author was labelled a transphobe. Photo / Getty Images

Emma Watson says she remains grateful to Harry Potter author JK Rowling despite rift

Emma Watson says she is grateful to Harry Potter author JK Rowling despite the ongoing rift between the pair over their opposing views on gender identity.

Watson publicly denounced Rowling’s positions on transgender issues in 2020, leading to the breakdown of their relationship.

Appearing on podcast On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Watson said “there’s just no world” in which she could cancel the author out.

The 35-year-old said she can love and “be grateful” to Rowling while disagreeing with her.

“It’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me, and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with.”