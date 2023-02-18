The model went ‘Instagram official’ with the comedian, however it seems it was short-lived. Photo / Getty Images

The model went ‘Instagram official’ with the comedian, however it seems it was short-lived. Photo / Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski has sparked speculation she’s broken up with her latest boyfriend Eric André.

The model and Gone Girl actress, 31, went ‘Instagram official’ with the 39-year-old comedian on Valentine’s Day when she appeared in only a bra in two snaps of him lounging naked on a sofa, but on Friday February 17 posted a TikTok video about moving on from a “situationship”.

Only three days after the raunchy 14 February images were posted to Instagram, mum-of-one Ratajkowski wrote over TikTok footage of herself apparently lying topless in bed: “What should you do when a situationship ends?”

She then guessed the solution was to “party”, but a voiceover from actor Shia LaBeouf could be heard advising: “No, not party.”

The words “start another one” then appeared onscreen – prompting Emily’s fans to ask whether she was referring to André.

Ratajkowski was first linked to the comic in January, four months after she filed for divorce from her film producer husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 42, with whom she shares son Bear, due to turn two in March.

Emily Ratajkowski and Eric Andre seen out and about on February 10 in New York. Photo / Getty Images

They were photographed together on dates in New York and on holiday in the Cayman Islands last month, and were snapped again cuddling at a New York Knicks game on Monday February 13.

A day later, André posted two nude photos of them.

He captioned the images – which showed him naked lying on the sofa with a glass of wine while Ratajkowski’s bare bum could be seen in the reflection from a mirror behind him as she took the snaps wearing only a bra – ”Happy Valentine’s Day”, and added a string of heart emojis on either side of the words.

The romance appears to be Ratajkowski’s most serious since she filed for divorce from Bear-McClard, and before André she had been seen on dates with DJ Orazio Rispo, Pete Davidson and artist Jack Greer.

She joined dating apps in December and admitted on her High Low podcast her casual dating had been “screwed up” by her fame, saying: ”Any time I go on another date, everybody knows. So the other guys I’m dating see it, and it has been kind of difficult.”