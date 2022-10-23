Actress Emily Ratajkowski attends the Harper's Bazaar event in 2016. Photo / Getty Images

In 2016, three years after her appearance in the now-disgraced Blurred Lines music video and a year before the MeToo movement exploded, Emily Ratajkowski was red-carpet royalty.

The author and model frequently hit the headlines with her public appearances but no look caused more drama than the bold look she wore to a Harper’s Bazaar event in New York that year.

Now Ratajkowski has spoken out about the outfit, which she dubbed “probably the most controversial dress [she’s] ever worn”.

The stunning gown caused a backlash. Photo / Getty Images

Not a bad angle in sight. Photo / Getty Images

The 31-year-old recently spoke to Harper’s Bazaar for a video and recalled that the backlash was a total surprise.

“I had no idea what a scene this would cause,” Ratajkowski claimed.

“Somebody called it ‘extremely vulgar’ and it became this huge controversy on the internet. And some of my agents were mad at me because they thought it was too sexy.

“I was in my 20s and just, like, hadn’t registered that it was so sexy, because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn’t,” Ratajkowski said.

“And then I basically called the person who said it was a vulgar dress ‘sexist,’ and there was drama.”

At the time, Ratajkowski praised the plunging look, telling the magazine: “It’s actually very comfortable and simple, and I feel great.”

She slayed. Photo / Getty Images

So does she regret wearing the dress?

“I still like that dress. I still think I look great,” she said.

“I was basically called out for wanting attention, which I think is interesting, because you go to red carpets for attention, basically. Essentially, it’s part of your job as a celebrity.”

The Gone Girl star looks back on a number of looks in the video, including a see-through Coperni dress she wore during the height of New York’s summer this year.

“It was very hot,” Ratajkowski said.

“Ladies, wear whatever the hell you want.”