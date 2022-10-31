Celebrities outfits for Halloween 2022.

Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian led the way overnight as more celebrities unveiled daring Halloween outfits.

Ratajkowski and Jenner went for similar concepts, each woman donning a cowgirl outfit with some fabric strategically missing from the backside.

Jenner did go a touch further, however, by making her costume a twist on the Toy Story character Jessie.

Kardashian, meanwhile, underwent a striking transformation to become the shapeshifting X-Men character Mystique, dying her hair red and adding yellow contact lenses.

And Hailey Bieber paid homage to a famous look worn by model Laetitia Casta, donning an outfit made of pink roses.

Scroll down for all the daring looks.

Emily Ratajkowski's look for Halloween. Photo / Instagram

Jessie’s trousers were a little different in the kids’ movie franchise, if memory serves correctly. Photo / Instagram

Kim Kardashian was barely recognisable as Mystique. Photo / Instagram

Hailey Bieber's look. Photo / Instagram

Actor Josh Duhamel, 49, and his girlfriend Audra Mari, 28, poked fun at their own age difference by dressing as the late Anna Nicole Smith and her husband, oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall. Smith was famously just 26 when she walked down the aisle with 89-year-old Marshall:

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari went as the late Anna Nicole Smith and husband J. Howard Marshall. Photo / Supplied

In one controversial couple’s costume, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly dressed up as 90s Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee. Some have criticised the choice of costume, since Anderson has since alleged it was an abusive relationship.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as Pam and Tommy. Photo / Supplied

The loved-up pair later changed into church garb for Vas Morgan’s Halloween party in West Hollywood:

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are all dressed up as they attend Vas Morgan's Halloween party. Photo / TPG, Backgrid

Aussie Rebel Wilson (at far right) and her posse of pals dressed as Barbies - in their original packaging:

Singer and rapper Lizzo nailed it in her Marge Simpson costume:

Paris Hilton dressed as her “childhood icon” Sailor Moon, before later attending a party in West Hollywood rocking an FBI agent costume:

Hilton’s FBI agent look. Photo / BACKGRID

And perhaps the most brilliantly unrecognisable costume of this Halloween - singer and actress Janelle Monae, who dressed up as the scene-stealing opera singing alien from the 90s sci-fi classic The Fifth Element. Wow:

Janelle Monae went as the alien opera singer from The Fifth Element. Photo / Supplied

Perhaps this year’s most laborious Halloween costume: Ariana Grande who, along with friend and actress Elizabeth Gillies, got into costume to film a shot-for-shot remake of several key scenes from the iconic 2000 Christopher Guest mockumentary Best In Show. That’s Ariana channelling her best Jennifer Coolidge in these eerily identical scenes from the movie:

Elsewhere, celebs hit the town for various themed parties across Hollywood, with Riverdale trio Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petch joining forces as the Hocus Pocus witches:

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petch make a cute Hocus Pocus trio. Photo / BACKGRID

Australian actress Rebel Wilson and her girlfriend Ramona Agruma walked hand-in-hand to attend a party in West Hollywood, dressed as the creepy twins from The Shining:

Couple co-ordination: Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma matched their Halloween looks. Photo / TPG, BACKGRID

Pop star of the moment Olivia Rodrigo attended Kendall Jenner’s 818 tequila Halloween party dressed as Betty Boop:

Olivia Rodrigo was the spitting image of Betty Boop. Photo / the Hollywood jr

P. Diddy looked just like Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning The Joker character:

P.Diddy completely transformed into The Joker. Photo / BACKGRID

Aussie rapper The Kid Laroi flipped the bird at paparazzi as he left Jenner’s party, dressed as Robin Hood.

The Kid Laroi living his best life. Photo / The Hollywood jr

Halloween has become a highlight on the showbiz calendar over the years, with celebrities relishing in the opportunity to completely transform into iconic characters.

Perhaps the most anticipated celebrity Halloween reveal comes from supermodel Heidi Klum, whose outfits have proved the most impressive due to her unrecognisable transformations and use of prosthetics.

She’s transformed into Fiona from Shrek, Jessica Rabbit and Michael Jackson, to name a few.



