Austin Butler spent time with the late Lisa Marie Presley for his award-winning role as her father, Elvis, in Baz Luhrmann's biopic. Photo / Getty Images

Austin Butler’s “heart is completely shattered” after the death of Lisa Marie Presley.

Butler, 31, grew close to Lisa Marie, 54, when he played her father Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic and has revealed that her sudden death this week following a cardiac arrest has left him heartbroken.

He said in a statement: “My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie.

”I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared.

”Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa Marie Presley, third from left with her daughters, Harper, Riley and Finely, mother Priscilla and Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa Marie’s death came just days after Butler paid tribute to her and her mother Priscilla in his Golden Globes acceptance speech for Best Actor.

.He said: “Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Rita Wilson, the wife of Butler’s Elvis co-star Tom Hanks, also shared a touching tribute to Presley and her family on Instagram.

She wrote: “Our hearts are broken with the sudden and shocking passingof Lisa Marie Presley tonight. Tom and I had spent some time with the family during the Elvis movie promotional tour. Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie.

“She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad. She had her gorgeous daughters Finley and Harper with her who made us all laugh. She privately showed us her home, Graceland, and she made it feel like home to us. She was so gracious to us, Austin, Baz, and guests.

“If you haven’t heard her music, please go listen. She had a sultry voice, a power and tenderness, that I have always loved.

“Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny @nava_rone and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom.”