Elton John and Benny Andersson decided to recreate the viral blend of two of their hit songs. Photos / Getty Images

Elton John and ABBA's Benny Andersson have banded together to play a live rendition of a viral TikTok mashup of their hit songs.

An audio clip on TikTok recently went viral for its blend of John's Bennie And The Jets with ABBA's Chiquitita, prompting the men behind the music to join in the fun.

Posting their own version to TikTok, Andersson is seen first, playing the opening sequence of Chiquitita on a grand piano. The clip then cuts to John, playing the opening bars of Bennie And The Jets.

"Heard about this little mashup of Bennie and the Jets with @ABBA and had to get involved," John wrote on TikTok.

The TikTok mashup comes as Page Six reports John has also been busy in the studio, working on a collaboration with Britney Spears.

Spears has recorded a new version of John's iconic Tiny Dancer tune, which is reportedly set for release this month.

"This was Elton's idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of Tiny Dancer as a full duet - and it is incredible," an industry insider has told Page Six.

Britney Spears and Elton John (pictured in 2013) have reportedly recorded a new duet version of Tiny Dancer. Photo / Getty Images

"They've already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out.

"It is so good. They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer."