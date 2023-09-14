Amber Heard and Elon Musk say they began dating after their respective divorces.

Elon Musk has been criticised for sharing a private photo he took of Amber Heard while they were in a relationship.

The billionaire’s new biography, simply titled Elon Musk, has already made headlines, and now it’s been revealed that it includes an account of the time he asked then-girlfriend Heard to cosplay as a video game character for him.

Musk, 52, shared on X - formerly Twitter - a photo of Heard dressed up as the Overwatch character, adding “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.”

But the photo has caused controversy, with his followers calling him out for sharing a private photo on a public platform.

“Sorta goes without saying, but Elon Musk tweeting out a photo of Amber Heard in cosplay for his weird fanboys to drool over is f***ing disgusting,” one person wrote, while another added, “Elon Musk sharing that picture of Amber Heard in cosplay is skeezy”.

The outcry comes just days after the mother of three of Musk’s children, Grimes, slammed him for sharing a photo of her caesarean section with their friends without asking her.

Grimes, 35, made the revelation in the biography, written by US journalist Walter Isaacson.

Grimes (left) and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018. Photo / Charles Sykes / Invision / AP, File

“He was just clueless about why I’d be upset,” she said of the photo, which was sent to her father and brothers.

The book also reveals the couple welcomed a third child together in secret, a boy called Techno Mechanicus.

Musk and Grimes are also parents to 3-year-old son X Æ A-Xii and 22-month-old daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, nicknamed Y.

Musk confirmed the birth of their third child online, revealing they would nickname him “Tau”.

The pair first began a relationship in 2018, splitting up by 2021. They’ve since reunited several times, as Grimes has labelled the relationship as “fluid”.

Musk and Heard dated for a year in 2017 after her divorce from Johnny Depp.

The biography makes reference to Heard, 37, whom Musk’s brother labels as “toxic” and “a nightmare” in the book.

“It’s really sad that he falls in love with these people who are really mean to him. They’re beautiful, no question, but they have a very dark side, and Elon knows they are toxic,” Kimbal Musk claims.

Heard told Isaacson that the pair bonded because they were both “geeks”, and is quoted in the book as saying, “I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick.”

Heard said she still loves him “very much”, adding, “Elon loves fire, and sometimes it burns him.”