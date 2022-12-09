Tesla founder Elon Musk. Photo / Getty Images

Elon Musk is a proud father.

Earlier this week, the Tesla founder took to Twitter – a platform he recently purchased – where he shared a rare image of his 2-year-old son.

X Æ A-12, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Grimes, can be seen smiling in front of a sculpture during a visit to San Francisco’s Twitter headquarters.

Captioning the tweet “X in beautiful San Francisco”, the billionaire posted a follow-up tweet moments later where he shared a photo of his son’s access card. He captioned it “And with his Twitter badge”.

The proud father shared a photo of his son. Photo / Twitter

Musk and Grimes – who also share 1-year-old daughter Exa “Y” Dark Sideræl - have made an effort to keep their children out of the spotlight. Photos of the children’s faces are only rarely posted to social media.

It comes after the tech giant – who also fathers twins Vivian and Griffin, 18, and triplets Kai, Damian and Sax, 16, with his first wife Justine Wilson – joked about helping the “underpopulation crisis” in July.

“A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces by far.” He said in a tweet at the time.

Earlier this year, Grimes - whose real name is Claire Boucher - appeared in a Vanity Fair interview in May where she opened up about her parenting dynamic with Musk.

Having split up early last year before briefly reuniting, the singer said during the interview: “I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time. … We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.

“This is the best it’s ever been,” she explained, “We just need to be free.”

Musk spoke to Page Six last year and said they “still love each other” and “see each other frequently”.