Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are understood to be taking a break from their marriage but are continuing to co-parent their son, Arthur. Photo / Getty Images

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling are understood to be taking a break from their marriage but are continuing to co-parent their son, Arthur. Photo / Getty Images

British pop star Ellie Goulding is taking a break from her four-year marriage to Caspar Jopling amid rumours the couple’s relationship is on the rocks.

Goulding began dating art dealer Jopling in 2017 and welcomed their son Arthur in 2021. But according to the Sun, the family is currently split as hectic schedules impact the marriage.

And while they are still living under one roof, have been seen together out with friends and have even taken a family holiday together as they continue to co-parent their son, it has been alleged they are seeking time apart.

A friend close to the pair said: “There have been ups and downs for a while, but they have always strongly felt they wanted to stay together so they could both be with their son.”

“In the end, they’ve tried to find a compromise where they continue to share lots of time together for their son Arthur, but outside of that sometimes live separate lives for now.”

Ellie Goulding with pop star friends Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran. Photo / Getty Images

“There is no discussion of a divorce and neither of them have been in a new relationship – the priority is to keep good friends and remain amicable while they work out their next steps, so they can stay close and enjoy being mum and dad to Arthur.

“There will always be a lot of love between them despite some difficult times, and they want the best for each other.”

News of relationship woes come amid a stellar career run for Goulding, whose new album Higher Than Heaven topped UK charts in April – equalling Adele’s record of four number-one albums for a female singer.

And she enjoyed an uncommon chart double when her Calvin Harris collaboration, Miracle, topped the singles listings too.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling on their wedding day. Photo / Getty Images

The Love Me Like You Do singer first met Jopling through mutual friends, including princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. Jopling, from a prominent English family, had been living in New York and studying at Harvard University. But he made the move back to the UK for Goulding.

The couple married in a lavish ceremony where celebrity guests including royals and Hollywood stars such as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were in attendance.