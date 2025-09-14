Advertisement
Ellen DeGeneres sued over alleged negligence in 2023 car crash

Bang Showbiz
Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres is being sued for negligence over a 2023 car crash.

The former talk show host, 67, has been accused by an unnamed woman of causing a car crash when she ignored a stop sign while driving in Santa Barbara County two years ago and “t-boned” the plaintiff’s car.

