Failed to stop
The lawsuit stated: “Ellen DeGeneres entered the intersection without stopping at the stop sign”.
The Finding Dory star is accused of displaying “negligent conduct [that] fell below the standard of care of a reasonable person, and having “negligently caused, or contributed to causing plaintiff’s vehicle to be collided with by the defendants’ vehicle”.
The woman is suing for general negligence and an undisclosed amount in compensatory damages, and alleged she has suffered costs including wage loss and accrued hospital and medical expenses, as well as “loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress and anxiety”.
Ellen has since left California for a new life in England with wife Portia Di Rossi.