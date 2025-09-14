Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres is being sued for negligence over a 2023 car crash.

The former talk show host, 67, has been accused by an unnamed woman of causing a car crash when she ignored a stop sign while driving in Santa Barbara County two years ago and “t-boned” the plaintiff’s car.

Documents obtained by People magazine noted the intersection where the October 16, 2023, crash happened “is controlled by stop signs in all directions”.

The woman claimed she stopped for her sign and “made sure there were no other vehicles” present before proceeding but “suddenly and without any warning”, Ellen crashed into her car, causing “multiple serious personal injuries and damages”.