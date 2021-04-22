Ellen DeGeneres admits to 'weed drinks' before taking wife to hospital

Ellen DeGeneres admits to having ‘weed drinks’ before taking wife to hospital. Video / Jimmy Kimmel

Fans have lashed out at Ellen DeGeneres after the talk show host admitted she had multiple "weed drinks" the night she drove wife Portia de Rossi to hospital.

The comedian, 63, made the surprising confession on a marijuana-themed episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on 4/20 Day this week, telling Kimmel she had drunk three cans of a cannabis-infused tonic drink and taken over-the-counter sleep medication when she found her wife writhing in pain on the bathroom floor.

She then rushed de Rossi to hospital for an emergency appendectomy, admitting to Kimmel it was "probably not safe" to do so.

"Chelsea Handler told me about these weed drinks, they're called Cann, and they have CBD or [THC] — I don't know what the good thing is," DeGeneres explained of the night.

"I drank one, and I didn't feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills," she continued.

"And I'm laying in bed, and I realise [Portia's] not in bed," DeGeneres said.

"She's moaning. I get out of bed, and she's on the ground on all fours, and I said, 'You're not okay.' She goes, 'I'm okay.' I said, 'No, unless you're playing Twister by yourself, you're not okay.' So I rushed her to the emergency room."

Kimmel, 53, asked DeGeneres, "You drove her by yourself?"

"I did," she replied. "I mean, I kicked in, like my adrenaline, because I just had to rush her there. It's probably not safe.

"I shouldn't be saying any of this," DeGeneres added.

Her confession has attracted backlash from social media users branding her "careless" for driving after consuming the drinks, which may have impaired DeGeneres depending on which variety she had.

"She could've killed someone. I'm so sick of her entitled a**," one wrote.

"Call 911! Or Uber or a f***ing limo it's not like hurting for $," another said.

Another said they had lost "all respect" for her for the "careless" act.

According to the company that produces Cann, Vana, their line of marijuana-infused drinks range from a mix of 2mg of THC combined with 4mg of CBD, to 5mg of solely THC.

THC is the main component in marijuana that produces a high, and substances containing enough of it may make the user intoxicated. CBD, however, doesn't get users high and is sometimes used for its medical benefits including pain relief. In Australia, CBD oil can be bought over the counter at pharmacies.

De Rossi, 48, was released the day after her procedure. At the time, DeGeneres said she was "in a lot of pain" after the surgery, but was "feeling much better now".