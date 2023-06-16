Elizabeth Hurley plays a character called Lily in the movie. Photo / Supplied

Elizabeth Hurley’s new film may turn a few heads and it might not be for the reason you think.

Appearing in a new thriller called Strictly Confidential, the 58-year-old star takes centre stage when her character engages in an intimate sex scene with another female – a scene that was directed by her own son, Damian Hurley.

In what will be his debut film, The Sun has reported the actress’s 21-year-old son - whom she shares with the late film producer Steve Bing - has directed the erotic movie that stars his mother and features many intimate moments alongside a complex story.

Elizabeth Hurley and Pear Chiravara in Strictly Confidential. Photo / Supplied

The film was reportedly filmed in December in the Caribbean with a post from Damien at the time praising his mother for her dedication – and commitment to a promise she made to him when he was merely a child.

The upcoming director wrote: “I can’t begin to sum up how intense and wonderful the past few months have been.

“I’m truly blown away by the inspiring and talented people I’ve been able to work with – with immense gratitude to my phenomenal cast.

“Everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course – but right now I want to worship Elizabeth Hurley who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was eight) promised me she’d be in my first feature; true to her word, the minute this film was green-lit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help.

“Working together was a dream.” Adding: “Every single person played a vital role in bringing this project from script to screen and I am forever grateful.

Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian. Photo / Instagram

“This has genuinely been the most incredible experience, both professionally and personally.”

While the film does not have a release date yet, a recently released trailer shows a young woman named Mia (Georgia Lock) who is haunted by the loss of her best friend Rebecca (Lauren McQueen).

After agreeing to spend the weekend at Rebecca’s family home to remember her on the one-year anniversary of her death, the film shows Mia coming to terms with the fact that there could be more to her friend’s death than she first expected.

Choosing to launch her own investigation, the thriller sees Mia drawn into a world of sex, duplicity and betrayal.

It comes after Elizabeth shared bikini pictures earlier this year shocking fans who couldn’t help but comment on her youthful appearance.

Liz Hurley has wowed fans with her ageless look on Instagram. Photos / Instagram

Posting photos promoting her bikini line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, followers of the star’s Instagram account shared how impressed they were with UK tabloid The Daily Star claiming Hurley has been hailed the “most beautiful woman in the universe”.

One Hurley fan commented on the images from Hurley’s holiday in the Maldives: “So good to see a woman from my age group look so damn good.”

Another commented: “Gosh, how you manage to look so beautiful all these years, inside out. Love seeing women like you succeed [sic].”