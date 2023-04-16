At 57, Liz Hurley appears to be defying the laws of ageing, say her fans. Photo / AP

At 57, Liz Hurley appears to be defying the laws of ageing, say her fans. Photo / AP

Model, actress and the woman known for wearing that dress, Liz Hurley’s latest photos have left fans stunned by the 57-year-old’s youthful appearance, reports Page Six.

Posting photos promoting her bikini line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, followers of the star’s Instagram account have shared how impressed they are while UK tabloid The Daily Star claims Hurley has been hailed the “most beautiful woman in the universe”.

One Hurley fan commented on the images from Hurley’s holiday in the Maldives: “So good to see a woman from my age group look so damn good.”

Liz Hurley has celebrated the restock of one of her favourite bikinis with an age-defying image of her on holiday in the Maldives. Photos / Instagram

Another commented: “Gosh, how you manage to look so beautiful all these years, inside out. Love seeing women like you succeed [sic].”

And actor Toby Sandeman wrote: Ageing Backwards!!!!!”

Hurley’s look is one she’s shared many times before: a leopard print bikini from her swimwear collection, something she launched in 2005 because, according to her website: “... I’ve always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

“I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.”

While her latest snap in the leopard print bikini was captioned: ““Yay!! My favourite Cheetah Bikini is back in stock.”, it’s not the first time the Austin Powers’ actress has shared photos in the same fit.

In 2021 she shared photos of herself in the bikini to announce it’s restock.

And she wore it later that same year to celebrate getting her Covid-19 booster.

For a 55th birthday post in 2020 she wore it again with a blue kaftan and in November 2021 she wore a white version and shared a pic with her followers.

Liz Hurley has wowed fans with her ageless look on Instagram. Photos / Instagram

Hurley has previously shared how she maintains her youthful look, telling The Cut: “I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives.

“When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.”











