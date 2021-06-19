Ed Sheeran treats fans to TikTok preview of new single Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran took to TikTok to show his fans an acoustic version of his new song Bad Habits. Video / Tiktok @edsheeran

Ed Sheeran is previewing his brand-new single Bad Habits exclusively on TikTok.

Ahead of its official release on June 25, the Grammy award-winning artist is giving fans around the world the opportunity to listen to a clip of the single and use it for their own video creations.

The three-day exclusive TikTok preview comes after Sheeran teased a snippet of the song as well as releasing a short video of him playing it acoustically.

Sheeran will be performing the track live for the first time at the TikTok UEFA EURO 2020 Show alongside a number of his classic hits for a global audience.

Available only from Ed's TikTok channel @edsheeran, the special gig will be staged at his home ground of Portman Road, Ipswich Town from 8am NZT on Saturday, June 26.

Ed Sheeran has been teasing his new song on TikTok. Photo / TikTok

The show will be available to view again on June 26 (9pm NZT) and June 27 (12 noon NZT) for fans who missed the first performance.

Ed Sheeran recently made waves when he collaborated with Courteney Cox, Elton John and Brandi Carlile for a special rendition of Tiny Dancer.

The group changed the lyrics of the hit from Tiny Dancer to "Tony Danza", referencing Lisa Kudrow's character Phoebe's line about the song on Friends.

Fans will remember back in season three of Friends, Phoebe says she thinks the most romantic song of all time is "the one that Elton John wrote for that guy on Who's The Boss? 'Hold me close, young Tony Danza'".

In tribute, Cox, Sir Elton, Sheeran and Carlile sat down at the piano and belted out "Tony Danza".

Sheeran opened the video with, "Lisa Kudrow, this is for you."

Cox, who sat between Sir Elton and Sheeran, played the piano smoothly until a barely noticeable mishap halfway through.

Cox's caption read, "One of the greatest moments of my life. This one's for you @lisakudrow."