Ed Sheeran is planning to give fellow musician, Sam Smith, a very large X-rated gift

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has a history of buying unusual and X-rated gifts for his celebrity friends, including Elton John and Courtney Cox. Photo / Getty Images

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has a history of buying unusual and X-rated gifts for his celebrity friends, including Elton John and Courtney Cox. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is no stranger to risque gifts, so it comes as little surprise that he has announced that he is having a 6ft-tall marble penis made for his friend and fellow musician, Sam Smith.

The Bad Habits hitmaker has revealed he's having the life-size phallic model made for the 29-year-old singer after he saw the unusual decorative piece in the Sheeran's

pub at his home in Suffolk, England, recently.

Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC's Radio 2, the 30-year-old singer said: "I'm having a life-size one made for Sam Smith as well because Sam saw one of them in my pub at home and said, 'Oh my God, I'd love one of them'. So I'm having one the size of them."

Ed Sheeran (L) is having a 6-ft marble penis made for fellow muso Sam Smith (R) after he admired the one at Sheeran's pub in Suffolk, UK. Photo / Getty Images

This isn't the first time Ed has gifted a marble penis to a friend, as he also gave Elton John one for his birthday in March.

Elton, 74, said previously: "For my birthday this year, he [Ed] gave me a giant marble penis.

"I don't know if that's because I've always been a p***k or what. It's really big, it's beautifully made."

The iconic musician admitted his husband David Furnish wouldn't let him put the X-rated statue in their garden because of their sons Zachary, 10, and eight-year-old Elijah.

He laughed: "It's hidden in an area in the house where they wouldn't see it!"

When it comes to raunchy gifts, Ed has a history after Courteney Cox previously revealed he'd sent her a "leather gimp mask". Ed - who is close friends with the 57-year-old actress - revealed how he thought up an X-rated prank when she told him she could buy anything she

wanted from her Alexa device.

He explained: "So, she walks out the room, and I go, 'Alexa, order me a leather gimp mask'. "Unbeknownst to me, Courteney's assistant opened the post, and she finds this mask and instantly goes, 'Oh, I don't think I was meant to see that,' and leaves it on Courteney's bed."

Ed Sheeran once order an S&M mask as a joke for close friend Courtney Cox. Photo / Getty Images

The Lego House hitmaker revealed the Friends star found out about his joke, and he's kept it up by ordering more and hiding them in unusual places.

He added: "Anyway, she found out the story, and now every time I go back there, I order her another gimp mask. "And she has maybe 12, and I hide them in people's bedrooms. So they'll go in a drawer, and they'll just find this leather S&M mask."