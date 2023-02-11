Despite the rain Ed Sheeran performs at Eden Park. Video / Jenni Mortimer

As wet and windy weather starts to pick up ahead of Cyclone Gabrielle’s forecasted arrival tomorrow, Ed Sheeran has told fans at Eden Park he’s worried he’s going to slip over as rain began to hit Auckland tonight.

He told the crowd, “when I fall over, be kind to me on social media”.

He earlier asked the audience: “Will you dance in the rain with me tonight?”

He shared that all his best gigs have been in the rain.

He revealed he was leaving New Zealand tomorrow and was sad. He said he’d been here for three weeks, calling the country “my second home”.

A video posted on Twitter shows the UK superstar visiting three Auckland schools where he performed songs to the captivated kids. He said in the clip: “What a wonderful day. Definitely one of my favourite days on tour. ... bloody love New Zealand.”

One fan at tonight’s concert said about 9.30pm: “Weather is getting wild at Eden Park. Strong winds and rain and a couple hundred people have already left as the weather turns sour.”

Deputy Mayor Desley Simpson was spotted at the concert posing for photos with fans. She fronted an official 1pm update about Cyclone Gabrielle, urging Aucklanders to have their emergency plans and supplies in place.

Yesterday, Sheeran was forced to play acoustic guitar at the first Eden Park concert as the sound system failed several times late in the show. Despite the setback, the singer thrilled the crowd with an impromptu, more intimate performance.

The British pop star was busy crooning his beloved track Bloodstream when the sound system first crashed.

Halfway through, the sound started crackling and he was forced to stop playing not once, not twice, but three times in a row.

Ed Sheeran’s mic broke. So the crowd has formed a large timer in the form of a Mexican wave to see how long until he comes back. 17 seconds per rotation pic.twitter.com/8mWnYtLzzf — 𝙼𝚊𝚝𝚝 𝙴𝚕𝚕𝚠𝚘𝚘𝚍 (@TheMellwood) February 10, 2023

Waiting for him to return, the crowd did what they do best at Eden Park - entertaining themselves with a Mexican wave. Despite the technical challenges, it was clear the crowd was enjoying a stunning concert.

Sheeran was visibly annoyed at the second malfunction, looking skywards before disappearing down the hole. Returning to the stage, he admitted he’d have to play acoustic songs until the issue was fixed.

Luv this … @edsheeran surprising school kids in Auckland, New Zealand. …. Cute 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/qLsuIj5Nsl — MAX (@ThisIsMax) February 8, 2023

He said his acoustic version of his hit Bad Habits was performed “for the first and last time”. He received rapturous applause.