Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox stage a Friends reunion of their own

Watch: Courtney Cox and Ed Sheran's epic dance routine. Video / @courteneycoxofficial

It appears Ed Sheeran has made up for not featuring in the Friends reunion.

The Thinking Out Loud singer has made no secret of his Friends obsession, so when he didn't make the cut for an appearance in the HBO Max special, he decided to team up with Courteney Cox.

And both stars didn't do things by halves: Cox and Sheeran re-enacted the infamous Monica and Ross sibling routine. You know, the episode in season six where they try their best to get on camera for Dick Clark's TV special.

"Just some routine dancing with a friend," the Instagram video caption read.

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran re-enacted the iconic Monica and Ross Geller dance routine. Photo / Ed Sheeran, Instagram

The British singer went so far as to include the hashtag #obviouslybetterthanross in his own post. A fan edited the two clips together so viewers can decide for themselves who did it better:

- PARALLELS (1999 × 2021) ✨



Friends: "The One With the Routine"



ed sheeran and courteney cox pic.twitter.com/tOhJfGFdEf — 𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 (@sheerangalway) May 30, 2021

Sheeran could certainly give David Schwimmer a run for his money if his impressive dance skills are anything to go by.

Friends fans were ecstatic about the video on social media.

"I'M LIVING FOR THIS," one fan wrote.

"This is the most iconic thing I've ever seen," Another fan wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post.

While many fans may have hoped Sheeran's rare social media post was an album announcement, it appeared the hilarious video made up for that.

"That's the content we signed up for. Who needs album news when we can have you dancing?" a fan said.

Actress Kaley Cuoco called the routine "epic", and Queer Eye star Tan France wrote, "this is amazing!!"

Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber made cameos in the Friends reunion special, but despite Sheeran clearly being a massive fan he did not feature in the special.

Nevertheless, the dance routine re-enactment appears to have made up for that in the eyes of Friends and Ed Sheeran fans alike.