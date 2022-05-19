The happy couple have welcomed their second daughter into the world. Photo / Getty Images

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second daughter.

The couple surprised fans this week when Sheeran took to Instagram to share the exciting news that they have added another member to their family.

The singer posted a photo to Instagram of a white pair of baby socks with the caption: "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

The couple first became parents in September 2020 when they welcomed their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn.

Fans filled the comment section with well wishes and many congratulations while others expressed their shock as the couple had not publically revealed they were expecting a second child.

One said "Wow! Congratulations Ed and Cherry! So happy you have been blessed with another child!" another said "OMG" and one commented "WHAT".

The couple are yet to announce the name of their "beautiful baby girl".

Sheeran's happy news comes two months after his "deeply traumatising" court battle after grime artist Sami Chokri claimed that the melody of Sheeran's smash hit Shape of You was "strikingly similar" to that of Chokri's 2015 song Oh Why.

Sheeran - along with his co-writers producer Steven McCutcheon and Snow Patrol musician John McDaid - denied the claims and insisted they have no recollection of hearing the track Oh Why before penning the multimillion-selling single.

The judge soon dismissed the case deciding that, while the two songs are similar, Sheeran had "neither deliberately nor subconsciously copied" Chokri's composition.