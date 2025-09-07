Jamie Borthwick had been on the show for 19 years. Photo / BBC.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Jamie Borthwick had been on the show for 19 years. Photo / BBC.

Award-winning Eastenders star Jamie Borthwick has left the long-running soap after he was caught making a slur about disabled people on the set of another BBC programme.

Borthwick had starred on the popular British soap for 19 years, having started as a child actor in 2006.

The departure was confirmed by the BBC today.

Borthwick was initially suspended from the show in June, when a video of him using a slur against people with disabilities was leaked.

The video shows him saying the offensive term on the set of another popular BBC programme: its celebrity dance contest Strictly Come Dancing.