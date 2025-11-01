Temuera Morrison brings up a hangi during his new show Earth Oven. Photo / Sky NZ

Morrison is a man with plenty of stories to tell, but this time it’s not exploits in galaxies far, far away or on the blood-soaked battlegrounds of ancient chiefs.

Today was about a young Māori boy from Rotorua all grown up, someone who, after many years of immersing himself in characters full of fire and fury, is getting the chance to be himself again on-screen. And it’s both a daunting and satisfying concept.

“I’m used to hiding behind characters that were written for the play or for the show,” the Star Wars and former Shortland Street staple admits.

“With this, you’re really opening yourself up more, there’s no character to hide behind.

“It’s like you’re revealing a little bit more about yourself, but sometimes you don’t want to.”

His new series Earth Oven is the first time since 2013 reality show The Life and Times of Temuera Morrison that Morrison is laid bare, playing himself on-screen without being in a hosting or fictional role.

Temuera Morrison says at heart, he's still that "young Māori boy from Rotorua". Photo / Michael Craig

In the series Morrison travels the globe to learn about how other cultures cook underground. The concept speaks volumes about the type of person he is off-screen.

He’s a people person, someone deeply appreciative of culture, connection and the te ao Māori worldview. Add a dash of Kiwi humour and a willingness to give things a go, and you’ve got the perfect formula for great TV.

“Sometimes you don’t know what the hell you’re doing or what the hell you’re talking about or how you got into this situation, but you just follow along and you learn,” Morrison says.

“I’m also a bit of a funny fella in real life I think, so it was nice to capture a bit of that.”

For Morrison (Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Rarua), it was the connection with people and families that stood out as he travelled to the likes of Mexico and Jordan. It was something he found nostalgic, as he remembers his days on his mother’s Hangatiki farm, right next to the famous Waitomo caves.

“We used to have big family functions growing up, but our family has gotten so big now that we’re kind of spread out a lot. This really just brought back a lot of my childhood memories from being with my family, eating, sharing food, and things like that,” he says.

“When you travel, you also start to appreciate what we have here back home.”

After this interview, he’s heading straight back home to Rotorua for a little while.

Tem Morrison has crossed the galaxy, but home is always where the heart is. Photo / Michael Craig

No stranger to working on big projects, Morrison is thankful for his “no ego” New Zealand crew, including his close friend and director Mike Jonathan, for getting the project off the ground.

“I tried not to be a nuisance or a prima donna,” Morrison says. “In fact, a lot of the time I was first to work!” The production team in our green-room interview space nod in agreement.

Jonathan and Morrison have been working together for years, including Jonathan’s recent film Ka Whawhai Tonu (Struggle Without End), where Morrison played a Ngāti Maniapoto chief who led the iwi forces in the Battle of Ōrākau in 1864.

When Morrison was struggling to get a break in his younger acting days, he’d even get Jonathan to tape his audition videos.

Temuera Morrison as Rewi Maniapoto in Ka Whawhai Tonu.

“It was refreshing to see Tem just be himself, sharing his warmth, humour and passion for kai. It changed the filming dynamic completely,” Jonathan says of filming Earth Oven.

“Instead of the intensity that often comes with dramatic roles, there was a relaxed energy. It felt more like documenting a friend doing what he loves, pretty authentic from my perspective.”

He puts the longevity of the pair’s relationship down to trust, loyalty and shared values ... and “no bulls*** basically”.

“Over the years, we’ve supported each other through different projects and stages of our careers, and that creates a strong foundation. It’s never just about the job, it’s about the people, the kaupapa, and the journey.

“[Tem] has this presence that fills the screen, but he also has a generosity, he always lifts the people around him. As a friend and distant cuzzie, I admire his humility. Despite everything he’s achieved, he remains grounded, giving, and fiercely loyal to his whānau and community.”

Mike Jonathan filming Tem Morrison during Earth Oven.

And as for how Morrison has paid him back for those countless audition tapes back in their early days?

“Honestly, the friendship, the laughter, and the opportunities we’ve shared over the years have been the best repayment I could ever ask for.”

Jonathan’s warm words are a reflection of his friend’s nature. When asked how he replicates this on-screen, Morrison’s response is as honest as his friend’s heartfelt kōrero.

“Just try and be real, natural, and shut up every once and a while so they can say something. That’s a bit hard sometimes.”

Although he adds it was “nice just to stop and not think about what I have to wear and not having to go and sit in the makeup chair”.

Temuera Morrison in the Disney+ Star Wars spinoff The Book of Boba Fett.

Beneath the trademark wry grin, it’s clear the impact of his on-screen legacy isn’t something he takes for granted.

As a regular at Comic-Con conventions, he loves connecting with fans and is always stoked when people recognise him, be it for Shortland Street or Aquaman. When he finished filming Earth Oven in Mexico, he even headed to a big convention in Mexico City.

“I always just milk it while I can, because I’ve realised it all goes away. I think The Book of Boba Fett has been great in extending my use-by date a bit," he says.

“I think I’m charming too. Maybe that’s my special power – charm”.

With charm comes wisdom, and Morrison has that in bounds. When speaking about personal growth, he uses the analogy of a waka sailing towards its destination – setting a clear course, weathering the storms and taking on the right crew.

“Point the prow of your waka in line with what you want to achieve and get that waka going. You may need supplies, and you may need other paddlers, but decide where you’re going and point the prow of your canoe towards that goal and get going.”

For all his accolades (including being appointed a New Zealand Order of Merit and an NZ Film and TV Award) and blockbuster success, Morrison is still humble when it comes to his legacy.

And true to form, the actor sums up his career in the simplest of terms, and in the most Kiwi way possible.

“I’m just a Māori boy from Rotorua who loved doing the haka and made his way in the galaxy.”

Earth Oven with Temuera Morrison premieres on November 5, 8.30pm on Sky Go and Neon.

Mitchell Hageman joined the Herald’s entertainment and lifestyle team in 2024. He previously worked as a multimedia journalist for Hawke’s Bay Today.