Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson reacts to cop lookalike

Some locals in a US city may be forgiven for assuming a local police officer is actually a Hollywood actor.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared his surprise with his fans on Twitter when an account shared a viral photo of him next to an American police sergeant.

"Oh s***! Wow," he wrote, agreeing that he looked like the police officer. The post has attracted more than 38,000 likes so far.

"Guy on the left is way cooler," he joked.

"Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we'll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got 'em," he added, signalling he eventually wants to meet the man.

People reports the photo first attracted attention on social media when it was posted on Facebook two weeks ago. According to the Facebook post, a member of the public personally requested to meet the officer "that people says looks like 'The Rock'."

Fans who replied to the social media post agreed the pair looked very similar.

"Legit looked at the officer thinking it was The Rock in costume for a movie," a Twitter user wrote.

Another suggested: "Seriously you should bring him on as a stunt double. Impossible to find a better look alike."

"I say put him on payroll he could be your actual stunt double," another user wrote.

And the officer responded, and posed for a picture next to the local man.

"Fields was happy to swing by the Hartselle Walmart to see him. Tyler is one of their many hard workers and it was great to meet him and some of his co-workers!"

The police officer later spoke to AL.com and admitted he had previously been mistaken for The Rock.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," he explained, calling the comparison "humourous" and "flattering".

"It could be worse people I guess," the officer added.