Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Jack Harlow. Photo / Getty Images

Dua Lipa is reportedly dating Jack Harlow.

The 27-year-old pop star had in recent months thought to have struck up a relationship with comedian Trevor Noah but now rapper Jack Harlow is said to have been “strongly pursuing” a romance.

After reportedly meeting at the Variety Hitmakers brunch in LA in November, a source told Page Six: “[They have been] in constant communication. Jack was very interested in her and was going to strongly pursue [the romance]. He is going to do his best, as he has always been a fan of her.”

The outlet went on to allege that Harlow - who even released a song titled Dua Lipa on his latest album Come Home the Kids Miss You - met up with the Levitating songstress.

Dua Lipa and Jack Harlow attend Variety's Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House. Photo / Getty Images

Harlow flew to New York City to meet up with her after her Z100 Jingle Ball appearance before being spotted going for lunch the next day.

In October, Lipa - who split from model Anwar Hadid in 2021 after two years together - insisted she was single despite having been spotted on a date with former Daily Show host Noah and wanted to be “quite selfish” for the first time in a while.

Anwar Hadid, brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, dated Dua Lipa from 2019 to 2021.

She said: “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time. It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

“When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down – I think it’s(a) Leo (star sign) thing – it makes a big difference.”